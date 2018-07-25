Hit and run leaves man dead on community road in Arviat

RCMP in Arviat, Nunavut, are investigating what they call a fatal hit and run, after a man was found dead on a road in the community.

Police said in a news release that they got a report at around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday morning about the dead man.

The man was run over by a vehicle that didn't stop, police said in the statement Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they found the driver and the vehicle shortly after. There's no word on charges.

The major crimes unit, Manitoba RCMP's traffic analysts and the territory's coroner's office are still investigating.