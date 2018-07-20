Artists showcase their work in Alaska at Inuit Circumpolar Council conference

Artists showcased their wares at the Inuit Circumpolar Council conference this week in Utqiag'vik, Alaska, formerly known as Barrow.

The Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) is an international non-government organization representing approximately 160,000 Inuit of Alaska, Canada, Greenland and Russia.

ICC assemblies take place every four years, rotating between Canada, Alaska and Greenland.

At the general assembly, which ran from July 16 to 19, artists also had a chance to show off their culture. Have a look.

Isaac Simmonds says he is 50 years old and single! His art is made of moose antler, ivory, baleen whale bone and vertebrae. (Madeleine Allakariallak/CBC)

Galina Kanikhina is from Chukotka, Russia. She is a delegate with the Inuit Circumpolar Council. Kanikhina brought handmade slippers, necklaces, and neck warmers, all of which sold very quickly, she said. (Madeleine Allakariallak/CBC)

Victoria Okpik is from Nunavik, Que. She's selling leather purses with tunniit (Inuit tattoo) designs. (Madeleine Allakariallak/CBC)

Janie Snyder, left, is from Barrow, Alaska. She said she loves owls. Karen Tocktoo is from Shishmaref, Alaska. She says Snyder is like an adopted sister, and they are really good friends. (Madeleine Allakariallak/CBC)

Bobby Itta is the owner of Bobby Itta Designs and the Alaska Fur Cache. She's a mother, wife, business owner, and proud Inupiaq. Itta travelled to Canada first to learn how Inuit sell their designs. (Madeleine Allakariallak/CBC)

Gilford Mongoyak, left, makes his art using mostly baleen whale. Herbert Ahvik, right, makes carved ships out of baleen. (Madeleine Allakariallak/CBC)

Caroline Muktoyuk Brown is from King Island, which is between Utqiag’vik and Russia. (Madeleine Allakariallak/CBC)

Frances Muktoyuk, Caroline Muktoyuk Brown's mother, says they were relocated in the 1960s from King Island near Nome, Alaska. Then, in 1974 a flood took their community and now Nome is their home. (Madeleine Allakariallak/CBC)

Bill Kaiana-Kobuk is an Inupiaq mask maker. He says masks are his speciality. (Madeleine Allakariallak/CBC)

With files from Madeleine Allakariallak