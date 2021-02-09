Carcross/Tagish Elder Art Johns Sr. has died
Art Johns Sr., a well-known and respected elder of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation in Yukon, died on Monday morning, according to the First Nation.
First Nation says Johns was 'a strong leader in the community for many years'
A notice on the First Nation's website says Johns died early Monday morning.
"Art was a strong leader in the community for many years," the notice reads.
Johns was a member of the Carcross/Tagish Elders Council and the First Nation's Land Management Board.
He was also known by many in Yukon and Alaska as a musician, with a love for country songs. He was a mainstay at the annual Alaska Folk Festival.
Johns was also featured in a 2017 documentary on CBC's The Nature of Things, in which he guided researchers who uncovered ancient artifacts buried in permafrost in Carcross/Tagish territory.