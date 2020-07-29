Pond Inlet man charged after allegedly pouring gasoline and lighting home on fire

A man has been charged with arson after police say he "deliberately" set a home on fire in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, on Sunday.

RCMP got a report of a fire at a residence on Sunday at about 9:40 p.m., they said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say they learned a dispute happened at the home where a man was intoxicated and asked to leave.

"Shortly after, the suspect poured gasoline underneath the residence entrance, which was occupied at the time, and set it on fire," states the news release.

Police say the fire was put out immediately and no one was injured.

The fire caused minor property damage, say police.

RCMP arrested a 38-year-old man from Pond Inlet. He has been charged with one count of arson, and was released from custody. RCMP did not provide the man's name.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14 in Pond Inlet.

Earlier this month, police arrested and charged another man for arson in the community.