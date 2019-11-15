Man charged with arson for summer fire that destroyed house in Norman Wells

A man has been charged after an investigation into a house fire in Norman Wells, N.W.T., this summer, according to police.

A log home in the community caught on fire on the morning of June 16, and was later torn down. Three people were safely evacuated from the home without injury, RCMP said at the time.

One of the occupants of the house told CBC in June that she and her loved ones would have died if it weren't for the brave and timely actions of a local "hero," who saved them.

Norman Wells RCMP and the fire marshal have been investigating the fire.

As a result, 32-year-old Cameron Yukon from Deline, N.W.T., has been charged with one count of arson, an RCMP spokesperson told CBC in an email Thursday.

Yukon is expected to appear in court on Jan. 23, 2020.