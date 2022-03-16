Arrest warrant issued for Yellowknife businessman

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Yellowknife immigration consultant and businessman after he failed to show up for court earlier this month.

Territorial court judge Donovan Molloy issued the warrant on March 1, after Liang Chen failed to appear for a hearing that day and also failed to provide documents related to two court cases against him.

Liang Chen failed to show up for court earlier this month. He also failed to provide documents listing his assets and liabilities. (Submitted by Liang Chen)

A local interior design business and a construction company successfully sued Chen for a total of just over $62,000. Both say he failed to pay them for work they did for a luxury fur store Chen wanted to set up in Centre Square Mall in the city's downtown.

The documents Chen was ordered to provide relate to his ability to pay off the debts. He was ordered to list all bank accounts, businesses, assets and liabilities he has.

Last year Chen was ordered to pay a total of $270,000 in two earlier lawsuits, one initiated by another person he did business with and another by a person who relied on his advice as an immigration consultant.