Man wanted in connection to October 2020 Yellowknife homicide turns himself in

A man wanted for murder and assault is finally in custody, according to a news release from N.W.T. RCMP.

Twenty-one-year-old Ahmed Mohamed, sometimes known as "Scotty," had been wanted in relation to an Oct. 31, 2020 homicide in Yellowknife.

At the time of the incident, police said they had found a person with significant injuries at the scene who was later pronounced dead. A second victim was found at another location with non-life threatening injuries "arising from the same incident."

Police had issued a few pleas to the public for information on Mohamed's whereabouts.

On Saturday around 10 a.m., police said, Mohamed came to the Yellowknife detachment where he was charged with murder and assault causing bodily harm in connection to the 2020 incident.

A murder conviction would come with a life sentence, while assault causing bodily harm has a maximum sentence of 10 years.

"NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit has continued to investigate and locate Mr. Mohamed on these serious charges," Sgt. Jason Hurley said in the press release. "We are thankful that he is now in custody, and the family and friends of the victim will be able to have this case move forward in the justice system."

Mohamed remains in custody, police said, and is set to appear in territorial court on Wednesday.