Man, 18, arrested after Inuvik school received threats

Inuvik RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with "uttering threats to cause death" in connection with threats made toward a school.

Police say they received a report on Thursday from staff at East Three Secondary School that a student had threatened to "carry out an act of violence at the school."

"Any threat of violence against a school, students or staff is taken very seriously," said Jesse Aubin, the detachment commander for Inuvik RCMP.

Police say the man's family is cooperating with the investigation and some firearms have been seized "for safe keeping."

Police have not released the man's identity.