Edmonton police arrest man suspected to be involved in fatal crash in N.W.T.

A man accused of being the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal car crash on April 22 has been arrested, according to an RCMP news release Wednesday.

Behchoko RCMP issued an arrest warrant for the 44-year-old after a single-vehicle crash near Behchoko, N.W.T., on Highway 3. The crash killed a woman and injured two others. Drugs and alcohol may have contributed to the crash, police said at the time.

Steven Theriault was arrested in Edmonton on Tuesday evening by the Edmonton Police Service, says the news release. Police asked the public to help locate Theriault in April, and again in May, stating they believe he could be in Alberta.

Theriault is in custody and will be brought back to the Northwest Territories in the next few days to face several charges in relation to the incident.