Whitehorse RCMP seek 2 suspects in series of armed robberies

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for assistance locating two suspects in a string of armed robberies, and warning local businesses to remain vigilant.

The two men, described as approximately five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, are suspected in two robberies and a break-in that took place Saturday morning.

A 2001 black Acura MDX SUV with the registration CZN23 was also stolen and has yet to be recovered.

The suspects are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

Police advise the public not to approach them if they are spotted. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Whitehorse RCMP at (867) 667-5555.