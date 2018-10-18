Whitehorse police investigating armed robbery at Trails North

Whitehorse RCMP say they are investigating reports of an armed robbery at the Trails North Car & Truck Stop.

Wednesday night around 7:45, Whitehorse RCMP and the Yukon RCMP Police Dog Service responded to a complaint of the armed robbery at the location on the Alaska Highway, according to a news release issued Thursday.

It said a man was wearing dark clothing, had a mask covering his face, and was armed with a pistol when he entered Trails North and demanded money from the cash register.

He then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a slim Caucasian​ man that is approximately six feet tall and may have blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.