Inuvik RCMP looking for suspect in alleged armed robbery

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for an Inuvik man who's wanted in an alleged armed robbery.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP say they responded to the robbery last week on Sept. 24. RCMP didn't say where the robbery took place, but said two men fled the scene before police arrived.

"The ensuing investigation led police to a local hotel where one of the suspects, Timothy Dukeshire, was arrested and taken into custody," the statement said.

"Despite extensive efforts, police have yet to locate the second suspect, identified as 26-year-old Robert Vernon Cardinal, of Inuvik."

The arrest warrant was issued the next day. Cardinal has been charged with forcible confinement, robbery and disguise while committing an offence.

RCMP say Dukeshire has been charged with 10 Criminal Code offences, though the statement only named one: robbery with a firearm.

The statement said Dukeshire is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on Oct. 5.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cardinal to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111, 911, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.