RCMP arrest 2 people after armed robbery at Circle K in Yellowknife

RCMP have arrested two people after an investigation into an armed robbery earlier this week at the Circle K convenience store in Yellowknife.

At about 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, police said a man entered the store on the corner of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue. The man allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. The clerk complied, and the man left with a "small amount of money and cigarettes," according to police at the time.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home and arrested two suspects, in a news release sent Thursday morning.

Devon Larabie, 27, of Yellowknife has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Maiya Klengenberg, 18, also from Yellowknife has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failure to comply.

Both people are still in custody. Larabie is scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday, while Klengenberg's court date is scheduled for Friday.