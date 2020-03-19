Skip to Main Content
RCMP arrest 2 people after armed robbery at Circle K in Yellowknife
Police executed a search warrant at a home after an armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store on Forrest Drive early Tuesday morning.

Devon Larabie and Maiya Klengenberg from Yellowknife have been charged

Yellowknife RCMP arrested and charged two people after an armed robbery early Tuesday morning. (CBC)

RCMP have arrested two people after an investigation into an armed robbery earlier this week at the Circle K convenience store in Yellowknife.

At about 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, police said a man entered the store on the corner of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue. The man allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. The clerk complied, and the man left with a "small amount of money and cigarettes," according to police at the time.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home and arrested two suspects, in a news release sent Thursday morning.

Devon Larabie, 27, of Yellowknife has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. 

Maiya Klengenberg, 18, also from Yellowknife has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failure to comply.

Both people are still in custody. Larabie is scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday, while Klengenberg's court date is scheduled for Friday.

