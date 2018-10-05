Armed man arrested after barricading himself in Fort Smith home
RCMP say there’s no risk to the public after negotiators were called to Fort Smith, N.W.T., in response to an armed man who barricaded himself in a home.
RCMP say the public is not at risk after negotiators were called in response to an armed man barricading himself inside a Fort Smith, N.W.T., home Thursday evening.
The Northwest Territories RCMP Emergency Response Team and negotiators helped deal with the situation, before police arrested the man around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, according to an RCMP news release issued Friday.
A message posted on the Town of Fort Smith's Facebook page on Thursday evening said residents who had been "evacuated" would be contacted by RCMP when it was safe for them to return home.
CBC News has reached out to the mayor of Fort Smith for comment.
RCMP say this was an isolated incident and they are continuing to investigate.