Community arena in Kangirsuk, Que., burns to the ground

The community skating arena in Kangirsuk, Que., has burned to the ground.

The fire was reported around midnight Sunday. Firefighters were at the scene much of Monday. There is only one fire truck in the northern Quebec community.

Deputy mayor Jeannie Nungak says they think the cause of the fire was from a faulty furnace.

Nungak says they believe no one was in the building when it started burning.

Kangirsuk is an Inuit village located on the north shore of the Payne River, 13 kilometres from Ungava Bay and 230 kilometres north of Kuujjuaq.

According to the 2016 census, it has a population of about 567.