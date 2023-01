Memorable moments from the Arctic Winter Games

Memorable moments from Day 2 of the Arctic Winter Games — the circumpolar world's premier sporting and cultural event featuring young athletes from the Canadian territories, Nunavik-Quebec and Alberta North, as well as others from Alaska, Greenland, and Indigenous Sapmi people of Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Day 2 of circumpolar world's premier sporting event includes Arctic Sports, Dene Games