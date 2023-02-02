Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Kneel jump, high kick and finger pull: Highlights from Day 5 at the Arctic Winter Games

Highlights of various Arctic Sports and Dene Games played on Day 5 at the Arctic Winter Games in Fort McMurray, Alta., on Thursday.

The circumpolar world's premier sporting and cultural event continues until Feb. 4

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now