2020 Arctic Winter Games mascot unveiled in Whitehorse
Mascot’s name is Däch'äw, which means 'porcupine' in Southern Tutchone
The Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games' mascot — an anthropomorphic porcupine — was unveiled on Thursday.
"I feel that it's, like, a little fierce but also a gentle creature," described Owen McDonald, the 12-year-old Whitehorse boy whose design was adapted for the get-up.
The mascot's name is Däch'äw. According to a speaker at the morning press event for the unveiling, the name rhymes with "nacho."
Däch'äw means "porcupine" in the Southern Tutchone language, according to the 2020 Arctic Winter Games Host Society.
Echo Ross, a spokesperson for the event, said the mascot goes by the pronoun "they."
The mascot costume includes partly multicoloured hair, blue eyes, brown fur, and black boots.
McDonald said it felt satisfying to see his creation come to life.
"[My friends] think it's pretty awesome. Everybody's saying I'm a celebrity," he said.
When asked if he is a celebrity, McDonald responded, "I don't think so. Not yet."
The games will be held in mid-March.
