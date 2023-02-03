Watch the Arctic Winter Games closing ceremonies

Ulus were won, friends were made and pins were exchanged: The 2023 Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo, Alta., come to a close on Saturday with a ceremony from Fort McMurray, Alta.

Watch it live here starting at 3:50 p.m. MT.

John Rodda, president of the Arctic Winter Games International Committee, said other than a bit of cold weather, the event has "been amazing."

"The games go on, we're all here for the same purpose and that's for everybody to have fun," he said.

Rodda said the cold weather did lead to the cancellation of a few events, but luckily a weather day had been scheduled to make up for that.

He said he's feeling relief they finally got to hold the games, but that relief will be short-lived. Due to a five-year hiatus of the games — the result of the pandemic — the next event will be held in 2024 in Alaska.

Rodda said it's confirmed that once again, no representatives from Russia will be taking part, due to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The situation means the location of the 2026 games is up in the air, as the event was initially scheduled to be held in Russia.

The N.W.T. government has asked the city of Yellowknife to host the games, but Rodda said he doesn't expect to hear a final answer on this for likely another month to six weeks.

"If not, then we'll have to regroup," he said.