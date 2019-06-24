Arctic Winter Games cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games have been cancelled due to concerns about novel coronavirus.

"It has been determined that cancelling the 2020 Arctic Winter Games is the most responsible precautionary measure," reads a statement from the City of Whitehorse, Yukon's government, and the competition's host society.

"This decision is a direct result of concerns around the spread of COVID-19 and is supported by the Arctic Winter Games International Committee."

The recommendation came from Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health.

There are no COVID-19 cases in the territory right now, according to the same statement.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Yukon time.

More to come...