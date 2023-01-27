Watch the Arctic Winter Games opening ceremonies

Watch the opening ceremonies of the 2023 Arctic Winter Games, live on CBC North starting at 6:50 MT Sunday, Jan. 29 with Devin Heroux of CBC Sports in English and Teresa Qiatsuk of CBC Nunavut in Inuktitut.

Ceremonies begin at 6:50 p.m. MT live from Wood Buffalo, Alta.