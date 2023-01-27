Content
Watch the Arctic Winter Games opening ceremonies

Watch the opening ceremonies of the 2023 Arctic Winter Games, live on CBC North starting at 6:50 MT Sunday, Jan. 29 with Devin Heroux of CBC Sports in English and Teresa Qiatsuk of CBC Nunavut in Inuktitut.

Ceremonies begin at 6:50 p.m. MT live from Wood Buffalo, Alta.

CBC News ·

Wood Buffalo 2023 Arctic Winter Games Opening Ceremony

12 hours
Live in
12 hours
The opening ceremonies of the Wood Buffalo 2023 Arctic Winter Games.

Watch the opening ceremonies live on CBC North starting at 6:50 MT Sunday, Jan. 29 with Devin Heroux of CBC Sports in English and Teresa Qiatsuk of CBC Nunavut in Inuktitut.

ᐱᖑᐊᕐᕕᔪᐊᕐᓂᖅ  ᒪᑐᐃᕐᑕᐅᓂᖓ  ᑏᕖᒃᑯᑦ 

ᑕᑯᒃᓴᐅᑲᐅᑎᒋᓛᕐᑐᑦ   6:50  ᐅᓄᓕᕐᑎᓗᒍ 

ᑕᕐᕋᒥᐅᑉ  ᓯᕿᖑᔭᖓ  ᒪᓕᒡᓗᒍ   ᓰᐲᓰᒃᑯᑦ 

ᓈᒃᑎᖑᔭᐅᓕᕐᐸᑦ  ᔮᓄᐊᕆ  - 29 - ᒥᑦ

ᑎᐊᕕᓐ  ᕼᐅᕋᒃᔅ  ᖃᓪᓗᒡᓈᑎᑐᑦ 

ᑐᕇᓴ  ᕿᐊᑦᓱᒃ  ᐃᓄᒃᑎᑯᑦ  ᐅᖃᖅᑎᐅᓛᕐᑑᒃ

