Watch the Arctic Winter Games opening ceremonies
Watch the opening ceremonies of the 2023 Arctic Winter Games, live on CBC North starting at 6:50 MT Sunday, Jan. 29 with Devin Heroux of CBC Sports in English and Teresa Qiatsuk of CBC Nunavut in Inuktitut.
Ceremonies begin at 6:50 p.m. MT live from Wood Buffalo, Alta.
Watch the opening ceremonies live on CBC North starting at 6:50 MT Sunday, Jan. 29 with Devin Heroux of CBC Sports in English and Teresa Qiatsuk of CBC Nunavut in Inuktitut.
ᐱᖑᐊᕐᕕᔪᐊᕐᓂᖅ ᒪᑐᐃᕐᑕᐅᓂᖓ ᑏᕖᒃᑯᑦ
ᑕᑯᒃᓴᐅᑲᐅᑎᒋᓛᕐᑐᑦ 6:50 ᐅᓄᓕᕐᑎᓗᒍ
ᑕᕐᕋᒥᐅᑉ ᓯᕿᖑᔭᖓ ᒪᓕᒡᓗᒍ ᓰᐲᓰᒃᑯᑦ
ᓈᒃᑎᖑᔭᐅᓕᕐᐸᑦ ᔮᓄᐊᕆ - 29 - ᒥᑦ
ᑎᐊᕕᓐ ᕼᐅᕋᒃᔅ ᖃᓪᓗᒡᓈᑎᑐᑦ
ᑐᕇᓴ ᕿᐊᑦᓱᒃ ᐃᓄᒃᑎᑯᑦ ᐅᖃᖅᑎᐅᓛᕐᑑᒃ