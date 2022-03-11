These traditional handmade dancing boots are incredible

These dancing boots are jaw-dropping.

The craftsmanship is stunning.

The beadwork is mind-blowing.

"I knew since this was my first pair in a couple of years that I needed to make them the best I have ever made," said Joyce Roberts, from Fairbanks, Alaska.

Roberts is Hän Gwich'in Athabascan from Eagle Village and has been sewing her whole life, thanks to her mom.

"My first time sewing, I was five years old. She put needle, thread, and a flower she drew out in front of me to sew. I did the best I could ... lol," she said to CBC on Facebook Messenger.

Joyce Roberts says she uses a mixture of beads. 3-cut Czech beads, rocailles and seed beads. (Joyce Roberts)

Roberts says she consults with her mom all the time ... even now that she's a master of her craft.

"I ask her for her guidance and we pray together after we finish projects so that the person that receives our work gets good energy from it," she said.

But when it comes to beaded dancing boots, she taught herself. And this pair was a long time coming.

Roberts says she dealt with personal tragedies in her life and stopped beading for a time.

After two years away from the craft she loves — and with the arrival of a new season — she was refreshed and ready to go.

"Spring is right around the corner and newness of life is coming," she said.

"Spring me makes me think about how it's a clean slate to make our space beautiful with pretty flowers and how the animals bring new life into the world," she added.

Roberts said she was inspired by the coming of spring and its beautiful flowers when she made these boots. She says she used commercial tanned moosehide and rex rabbit fur. (Joyce Roberts)

Roberts says when she makes dancing boots, she thinks back to her childhood, when she would watch women wear them at festivals.

"I used to go to dances when we had them in the past like during Athatbascan Fiddle Festival and the Gwich'in Fiddle dances here in Fairbanks," Roberts said.

Roberts thought they were so beautiful, and knew there would come a day when she would make her own dancing boots.

All these years later and she's made six pairs in her life. These latest are for her boyfriend's sister.

When she completed the pair, she posted a picture in CBC's Arctic Sewing Room Facebook group.

People were blown away.

Joyce Roberts says when she was a child she would see women wearing boots like these during the Athatbascan Fiddle Festival and the Gwich'in Fiddle dances. (Joyce Roberts)

"These are MAGNIFICENTLY BEAUTUFUL!!!! All the beading!!!!! WOW WOW!!!!" said one member.

"What an incredible amount of work. They are stunning!" said another.

"Museum quality. You are so talented." another member said.

And they are right; these boots are spectacular.

Roberts says she was surprised and thankful for all the positivity.

"It really makes me feel good and really has encouraged me to continue working with beads and doing pieces like this," she said.