Welcome to the Arctic Sewing Room: It's beautiful in here

CBC North has a new Facebook group, and it's beautiful.

It's called the Arctic Sewing Room and it's filling up with stunning works from around the North and beyond.

Wolverine fur hat and mittens that Willard D. Church made back in 2017. 'For the cinches on the mittens I used moose antler tip that I cross cut,' he said in his post. (Submitted by Willard D. Church)

Angeline Eetak says she made these beautiful "caribou clothes" for her husband. Now that looks warm! (Submitted by Angeline Eetak)

Don't let the name fool you — this isn't only for people who love to sew — the Arctic Sewing Room is for anyone who loves to bead, knit, crochet, cross stitch ... etc.

These beautiful kamuuq were made by Barb Adjun. She says she made them for herself and she's very proud of how they turned out. The design is made with embroidery thread and beads. (Submitted by Barb Adjun)

The group has only been around for two weeks and already there are well over a thousand members who are showcasing some amazing creations.

'Learned the technique of making these pouches from my mother as a youngster,' said ᑕᐃᓇ ᐊᓗᑭ. This one is made out of snow geese feet and sealskin. (Submitted by ᑕᐃᓇ ᐊᓗᑭ)

Arctic Sewing Room is open to everyone and it encourages and supports people who use real fur. We invite you to take a look and join.