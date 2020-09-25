Welcome to the Arctic Sewing Room: It's beautiful in here
CBC North has a new Facebook group called the Arctic Sewing Room. It's a great place to see some amazing creations and to share the work you are most proud of.
The Arctic Sewing Room is filling up with stunning works from around the North and beyond
CBC North has a new Facebook group, and it's beautiful.
It's called the Arctic Sewing Room and it's filling up with stunning works from around the North and beyond.
Don't let the name fool you — this isn't only for people who love to sew — the Arctic Sewing Room is for anyone who loves to bead, knit, crochet, cross stitch ... etc.
The group has only been around for two weeks and already there are well over a thousand members who are showcasing some amazing creations.
Arctic Sewing Room is open to everyone and it encourages and supports people who use real fur. We invite you to take a look and join.
