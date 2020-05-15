Skip to Main Content
Fried pickerel fish cheeks, 'one of the jewels of having fish'
North·The Arctic Kitchen

Fried pickerel fish cheeks, 'one of the jewels of having fish'

e have amazing cooks from all over Canada sharing their recipes on the Arctic Kitchen. This week, we'll head to Pine Creek First Nation in Manitoba where Teresa Mekish fries up some delicious pickerel cheeks. 

This side-dish from Manitoba will be sure to get your mouth watering for a springtime fish fry

Alex Brockman · CBC News ·
Is there anything better than perfectly-fried fish? We'll wait. (Submitted by Teresa Mekish)

We have amazing cooks from all over Canada sharing their recipes on the Arctic Kitchen.

This week, we'll head to Pine Creek First Nation in Manitoba where Teresa Mekish fries up some delicious pickerel cheeks. 

The pickerel comes fresh from the lake, right by her house. Her latest batch, shared on our Facebook page, came from a community giveaway, to make sure everyone had enough during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The cheeks, fried in batter, is a simple but delicious side for a fish dinner with mashed potatoes, pickles and beans.  

"It's one of the jewels of having fish," Mekish told Wanda McLeod, the host of CBC's Northwind radio program. "It's a big commodity in the community, it's what everybody likes.

"It's always a good treat. It's just like popcorn," she said.

The toughest part of the recipe may be just getting the cheeks out of the fish, Mekish said, adding she had some help from fishermen in town. 

From there just follow the recipe for Clubhouse English-style fish and chips batter, heat up some canola oil and fry the cheeks until golden brown. 

Doesn't that make your mouth water? The pickerel cheeks are a great side as part of a fish fry, and they're easy to make. (Submitted by Teresa Mekish)
 

"Just take a cup, or two cups, mix it with water and your batter is ready," she said. "It doesn't take very long, it's very fast to fry up. Fish doesn't take too long to cook." 

Mekish cooked up this batch of pickerel cheeks as a Mother's Day dinner she shared with her husband. About one pound of cheeks was enough for the two of them — they even had to fight for the last one. 

"It was my treat for Mother's Day," she said.  

No matter where you live, getting back on the land is important, Mekish said. It's something people in her community have been focusing on lately, and cooking is a big part of that. 

"Throughout the years we lost that — getting back to that, getting back to the land is something we're proud of," she said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.