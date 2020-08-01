Bannock… on a stick? This simple campfire recipe is a 'blank slate' for your favourite flavours

In the North, you don't need to go to a county fair to get food on a stick.

Just hit up Catherine Maureen and David Jozef's campfire, where bannock on a stick is the local specialty.

The family of six made the versatile, campfire-friendly version of the iconic northern snack while preparing for a trip to Long Lake Beach near Yellowknife.

"It's all about preparation, especially with camping," Maureen wrote.

She says the simple recipe requires just a few ingredients and is a "blank slate" for dozens of combinations.

Jozef opted for the delicious 'bannock dog' variety. The kids filled theirs with Nutella. (David Jozef/Facebook)

"The kids opted for Nutella, I had orange marmalade and, on another, blueberry jam," she wrote. "David put a wiener inside his, which was such a great idea. The options with bannock on a stick are endless."

Maureen said the kids — aged five, six, 10 and 12 — loved the simple prep, and being able to customize their meals made it all the better.

"The kids loved it and wanted more," she said. "We would most definitely make it again.

"Whether it be summer or winter, making bannock on a stick on an open fire is such a great way to bring family and friends together."

Five-year-old Shakeita shows off her bannock on a stick. Catherine Maureen and David Jozef have made the simple, fun recipe a staple on their camping trips. (Submitted by Catherine Maureen)

How to make bannock on a stick

Making bannock on a stick is easy — just prepare a big Ziploc bag with the following ingredients:

2 cups flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

4 tablespoons butter (cold)

2 teaspoons white sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Seal and squish the bag around until the butter is crumbly and store in the fridge until you're ready to go.

At the campsite, prepare yourself a roasting stick. When you're ready to make bannock, add half a cup of water to the bag, and squish it around until it starts to form a dough ball. This is a great place to get the kids involved!

When it's ready, form it in the bag into 4-6 balls. Roll each ball into a long log and wrap it around the ends of your roasting stick.

Roast it over a campfire for around 10-20 minutes or until it's your preferred level of delicious toastiness. When the bread is brown on the outside, puffed up a little and hot on the inside, it's ready!