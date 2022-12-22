Arctic Inspiration Prize awards over $2.7M to projects 'by the North, for the North'

Seven projects from across the North have been awarded a total of more than $2.7 million from the Arctic Inspiration Prize.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday, after finalists for the prize were announced in December. This was the first time the ceremony was held in person since the start of the pandemic.

The awards fund projects that are "by the North, for the North," according to the Arctic Inspiration Prize website. They're meant to address the needs of northerners and their communities by funding selected project ideas.

Wally Schumann, chair of the Arctic Inspiration Prize Charitable Trust, congratulated the winners in a media release Wednesday.

"These seven laureates are now well on their way to achieving their dreams," he said.

"Their projects are outstanding examples of people from diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise coming together to use their skills and knowledge to bring about the change they want to see for their communities."

The $1-million prize went to Pilimmaksaijuliriniq, a project focusing on mental health and wellness across Inuit Nunangat and led by Ilitaqsiniq , Nunavut's literacy council. The project will incorporate traditional Inuit wellness teachings into community-based programming.

Three prizes were awarded in the next category, which can provide up to $500,000 per project.

The award recipients include a new research governance organization to advance Inuit self-determination in research and an N.W.T. project that will work with youth to produce a virtual exhibition of rare artifacts and stories.

Shäwthän Näzhì, a land-based healing camp focused on intergenerational trauma in the Yukon, has also received funding in that category.

In December, one of the project's leaders Diane Strand told CBC the project hopes to fill a gap in First Nations recovery support in the Yukon.

The plan is to start a year-long program with 12 participants, Strand said at the time. It will be based at Heart Haven Farm near Haines Junction, where participants will have access to counsellors, therapists and elders.

Students at Porter Creek Secondary School in Whitehorse participate in a 'hide camp' at the school in May 2022. (Nicole Cross)

Three projects were awarded $100,000 each in the youth category.

One of those plans to create a traditional camp at Porter Creek Secondary School in Whitehorse. The goal is to help students get out of the classroom and learn traditional skills.

The camp would make Porter Creek Secondary School the only school in Whitehorse with infrastructure to offer in-depth cultural programming.

Olive Morland, who works with the Yukon First Nation Education Directorate, is leading the project.

Wednesday's awards ceremony was streamed live at a watch party at the school.

Funding from the youth category also went to a project that plans to increase Inuit representation in advertising and media, and one to hold a youth program in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.