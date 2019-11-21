2 programs in the running for $1M Arctic Inspiration Prize

Eleven finalists are in the running for a piece of the Arctic Inspiration Prize, after nominations were announced Thursday morning.

Two organizations have the chance to win the grand prize of $1 million.

Imaa, Like This: Children and Youth Expressing Themselves through Music is a free after-school music program for youth, based in Nunavut, according to a news release from the Arctic Inspiration Prize organization.

"The program intends to teach music to Inuit children, mentor Inuit youth musicians to become community music leaders, and train Inuit post-secondary students to be Inuit music educators," states the release.

Northern Compass, a program aims to help youth transition from high school to post-secondary education, is also in the running for $1 million.

The project aims to provide trained coaches, on-campus programming, volunteers and other other role models to help northern youth adjust to life and education outside their home communities.

It aims to serve youth aged 15 to 25, living in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

5 programs in running for $500k prize

The AIP category comes with a $500,000 prize.

Nominated in this category are:

Dehcho: River Journeys

Kamajiit Program

Listening to the Grandfathers and Grandmothers: Northern Indigenous Land Guardians Learning and Leading in Mountain Research or Mountain Guardian Research Training

Nunavut Law Program

Resilience Training and Healing Program

4 contenders for youth prize

Four programs are nominated in the youth category, with the winner receiving $100,000.

Baffin Youth Outdoor Education Project

Micro-plastics and Caribou Tracker

Trades of Tradition

Yukon Youth Healthcare Summit

The prize will be announced Feb. 5 at the 8th Annual Arctic Inspiration Prize Awards Ceremony in Ottawa.