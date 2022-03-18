Northern premiers say Russia's war jeopardizes Arctic Council's work to keep peace in the North

The premiers of Canada's three territories say Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens the work of an international council that promotes peace in the Arctic.

In letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dated a March 2, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok wrote that they fear Russia's aggression will spread to the Arctic, and that the war endangers co-operation at the Arctic Council.

The letter was tabled in the Nunavut Legislature this week.

"As key partners in Canada's Arctic Council network, Northern premiers call on the Government of Canada to recognize that co-operation at the Arctic council is being jeopardized given current realities," they wrote.

The council is composed of Canada, the U.S., Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. It aims to safeguard the Arctic environment, and has various working groups that discuss issues such as marine protections and sustainable development.

All of that is on pause however, after seven of the eight members voted to halt the council's work over Russia's actions. Russia is currently the chair of the council.

Dalee Sambo Dorough, the chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC), says her organization has spent decades working to maintain peace in the Arctic. The ICC is one of six organizations representing Arctic Indigenous peoples at the Arctic Council.

She pointed to the efforts of Russia in recent years to build up its military presence in the Arctic.

"There is concern about not only militarization in the Russian Federation, but across the whole of the Arctic, across all of our traditional territory and homelands," Dorough said.

In their letter, the three premiers asked the federal government for a commitment to increasing security in the Arctic.

"Northern premiers view Russia's recent aggression as a threat to the health of Arctic communities and the peace and co-operation values that guide Arctic affairs," they wrote.

"We are growing increasingly concerned about Arctic defence and security."

Nunavut MP Lori Idlout said she thinks the decision to pause the work of the Arctic Council was the right one, given the proximity of Nunavut to Russia.

"I think the concerns are definitely there to make sure that the Arctic is protected in the best way that we can be," she said.

Dorough said her hope is that the council can resume its work in the future.

"I would hope that not only our membership, but also Indigenous peoples across the Russian Federation as well as the rest of the Arctic region, can continue to co-operate with one another," she said.