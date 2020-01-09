Cold arctic air stalled over Yukon could mean extremely cold January

We expect January in the territories to be cold — it is winter, of course. But when cold arctic air stays put, those cold temperatures go from average to extreme.

Currently, most of Yukon is experiencing temperatures that are well below average and the coldest this season. This is the first major cold snap this winter for most of Yukon, with extreme cold warnings through the central and northern portions of the territory.

Dawson is one of the coldest places, reaching –46 C yesterday with a high of –47 C today. Its average January temperature is –25 C.

And these extreme cold conditions are expected to continue through the weekend in central and northern Yukon.

Stagnant arctic air

The weather maker for these extremely cold temperatures? A ridge of high pressure that is staying put over central and northern Yukon.

This system is bringing bone-chillingly cold, clear conditions through the territory.

A view from Faro, Yukon, looking West toward Tintina Trench. (Mike Wasylyk photo)

Now, add in some light winds, and air temperatures in the –40s start to feel like the –50s with the wind chill. These are the current conditions in communities including Dawson, Mayo and Old Crow.

At these temperatures, exposed skin can freeze in less than 2 minutes and extreme cold warnings are put in place. These are issued by Environment Canada in the Yukon when either the air temperature or wind chill is expected to drop below the –50 C threshold.

Cold temperatures through January

Current models show that colder than average temperatures are in store for Yukon for most of January. So, expect to bundle up for the next few weeks, although some relief from these extreme cold temperatures look to be in store on Monday.

It's always good to remember that extremely cold temperatures can lead to frostbite and cold-related illness. So, if you're headed outside this weekend, make sure to bundle up and stay warm out there.