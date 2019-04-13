Behchoko homicide victim Archie Wedzin remembered as a giving, happy man

Archie Wedzin is being remembered by his sister as a happy man who liked to teach others, who gave when he could, and who would make others laugh.

Nora Wedzin spoke of Archie on Friday afternoon, saying it's become an important focus for his family as they try to comprehend what happened.

Wedzin's death on April 8 in Behchoko, N.W.T., is being investigated as a homicide. RCMP began their investigation after he was found unresponsive in the community, and later declared dead at the health centre.

RCMP have not released his name, but his family has confirmed his identity.

"It's really emotional," Nora said. "Who was there? Did he suffer? It's just tremendous, the pain that we're going through because of the unknown."

Nora said Wedzin had eight children, ranging in age between 13 and 36. He celebrated his birthday on April 3. He was 59.

"When he cooked something, he shared with the family," she said. "When he sees us, he always says in Tlicho that he loved us, all of us."

Archie, one of 16 siblings, worked as a mechanic, among other jobs. He also used to help people out in the community by fixing their homes, sometimes offering help for free, Nora said.

It's just tremendous, the pain that we're going through because of the unknown. - Nora Wedzin

Nora Wedzin said she didn't want to say anything that could hurt the investigation into her brother's death.

N.W.T. RCMP first announced being in Behchoko on April 8 for an "unfolding serious incident."

By the end of the week, Wedzin's death had been classified a homicide.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything in the residential area near the Ko Go Cho Complex that Monday between 8 and 11 a.m. to come forward.

Nora said she's thankful for the RCMP's efforts in the case, as well as how others are responding.

"People are bringing us food," she said. "We're at our mom's house, and they're praying with us."

As of Friday, a date for his funeral service had not been determined.

"I think that the good news overrides the evil because he's with a good man," Nora said.

"All I can say about my brother is that he loved us, and that's more powerful than anything that anybody else has to say."