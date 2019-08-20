Gamètı̀ man sentenced to 6 ½ years in stabbing death of man last year

A 23-year-old man from Gamètı̀, N.W.T., has been sentenced to more than six years in prison in relation to the death of a man in 2019.

Archie Wedzin, a father of eight, died from a fatal stab wound to his neck in his home in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T. His body was found on April 8, 2019. Alecus Quitte was arrested in Gamètı̀ and charged with murder a little more than a month later.

The case has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an agreed statement of facts, on the night of April 7 last year, Quitte and his girlfriend went to Wedzin's place to drink and smoke crack. At one point, Quitte got into an argument with Wedzin and left the home. He later returned and was allowed back in the house but another argument arose.

Quitte pulled out a knife and stabbed Wedzin, according to the statement. The fatal wound was 15 centimetres deep and severed Wedzin's jugular vein; Quitte and his girlfriend tried to stop the bleeding, then tried to hide the crime by cleaning up the blood, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Both the defence and Crown agreed to the six and a half year prison sentence for manslaughter in a joint submission presented in the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories on Tuesday morning.

Both sides agreed the crime was closer to murder than an accident when determining their sentence submission because the fatal stab wound was in Wedzin's neck, rather than a less vulnerable part of his body.

In his submission to the court, Crown attorney Alex Godfrey said a "significant sentence is needed" for deterrence.

Godfrey told the court that incidents with knives are common, but "rarely" result in death.

"Oftentimes, it's a matter of centimetres or inches, or pure luck," he said, also noting that often, incidents with knives involve alcohol.

The court has to denounce this conduct, said Godfrey.

On Tuesday afternoon, the judge agreed to the joint submission and sentenced Quitte to six and a half years in prison. With time served, he has about four and a half years left. The judge also ordered that he submit his DNA to a national databank, and a prohibition on firearms for 10 years after he gets out of prison.

Archie Wedzin was a father of eight children. His sister spoke in court Tuesday about her daily grief. (Nora Wedzin/Facebook)

Defence asks to consider 'early' guilty plea

The defence asked the court to consider Quitte's "early" guilty plea, age, Tłı̨chǫ heritage and limited court record.

According to a pre-sentence report, Quitte told police it was an accident and he was defending himself, said his lawyer Jay Bran.

The defence told the court that Quitte didn't admit guilt right away because he was "scared."

Bran said Quitte was raised with "loving" family members who were not his biological parents. Quitte started experimenting with alcohol when he was 12 years old. He started harder drugs as a young adult, said Bran.

Bran said his client plans to use his time in custody to get treatment for addictions and counselling to become a better father to his five-year-old son, and a better person for his community.

'You will learn from your mistakes': sister of victim

Family members of Archie Wedzin, who was 59 years old when he died, read victim impact statements in court.

"You took someone who is dear to me," said Nora Wedzin, his sister, speaking directly to Quitte.

She told the court she cries almost every day since her brother's death. She said she never imagined a family member would be killed and is now getting treatment for grief and counselling.

"You had a chance to walk away ... You stabbed him again to death," she said, her voice elevated.

But she said she would pray for Quitte because her brother would have wanted that.

"You will learn from your mistakes," Wedzin's sister told Quitte.

Archie Wedzin's daughter Glenda Apples said the family recently held a feeding of the fire ceremony.

Apples' four-year-old was close to her grandfather Wedzin. Apples said they threw three pieces of bubble gum into the flames — one for them and two for her grandfather.

Now, Wedzin will never meet his newest grandchild, said Apples.

"I never felt so much pain," she said.

'Sorry from the bottom of my heart'

Facing a full courtroom, Quitte spoke directly to Wedzin's family.

"Sorry from the bottom of my heart for the pain I have caused," Quitte said. "Today, I am ready to pay the price for the pain I have caused."

Quitte said he plans to spend the rest of his life making this right with Wedzin's family and the community of Behchokǫ̀.

He also said he wants a better life, saying he's "not a bad guy, just bad addictions," his voice wavering.

Quitte told the court he hopes to change his life, noting he doesn't expect forgiveness.