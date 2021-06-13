Iqaluit's Aqsarniit Middle School will partially open Monday following 2 COVID-19 cases

Iqaluit's Aqsarniit Middle School will partially open Monday after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

Schools in Nunavut's capital have been dividing students into two cohorts since reopening earlier this month following an outbreak in the city.

The two students who contracted the virus were in Cohort B and were in the school June 7 and June 9 wearing masks as per school protocol, according to a Sunday release from the territory's chief public health officer.

In a statement, Dr. Michael Patterson said the school can remain open on Monday for Cohort A students.

"At this time, the risk is deemed low for the remaining schools in Iqaluit and our recommendation is they remain open," Patterson said.

"We also do not anticipate any changes to child care facilities staying open."

Swabs for classmates and contacts of the two cases from Cohort B will take place Monday. Results are expected later that day.

If all the school-exposure swabs come back negative, Cohort B can return to school on Tuesday, the statement read.

If any of those tests come back positive, public health officials will reassess the plan.

"I know this is a very uncertain time for parents, students, and staff, and I understand your worries," Patterson said.

"However, as we learn to live with COVID-19, we need to ensure a balance between lockdown and moving forward in our new normal based on the latest evidence available."

Pfizer vaccine clinics for Nunavummiut aged 12-17 start next week, and Patterson encouraged all parents and guardians to book appointments.

There is also a walk-in clinic in Iqaluit from June 16-19 at the Curling Club between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. No appointments are needed.

Nunavut added no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. There are nine active cases as of Sunday, all in the capital.

Since April 15, there have been 253 cases in Iqaluit. Health officials said the outbreak was fuelled by house parties and social gatherings.

The territory began easing restrictions in Iqaluit in early June, including allowing schools to reopen, with gathering restrictions.

COVID-19 and schools in the North

COVID-19 cases linked to schools across the North have been rare during the pandemic, up until recently.

In May, a school outbreak in Yellowknife shutdown all schools in the Northwest Territories' capital and surrounding communities for two weeks.

It led to 71 COVID-19 cases and more than 30 families being required to undergo extended isolation. The majority of the cases were students. All have since recovered, and none required hospitalization.

In Whitehorse, prom was cancelled on Saturday in one of the city's high schools after a studnet contracted the virus.