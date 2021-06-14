Students and staff in Cohort B at Iqaluit's Aqsarniit Iliniarvik School can return to class tomorrow

All students and staff at an Iqaluit middle school will be allowed to return to classes on Tuesday.

The school was only partially open Monday for Cohort A after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

Schools in Nunavut's capital have been dividing students into two cohorts since reopening earlier this month following an outbreak in the city.

The two students who contracted the virus were in Cohort B and were in the school June 7 and June 9 wearing masks as per school protocol, according to a Sunday news release from the territory's chief public health officer.

Swabs for classmates and contacts of the two cases from Cohort B were taken on Monday.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said in a news release Monday afternoon that there are no additional cases of COVID-19 after contact tracing and testing.

"The risk of exposure to other students at the school is considered low, and it is safe for staff and students from Cohort B to resume classes tomorrow," Patterson said.

The news release says the Department of Education has protocols in place to reduce the risk of the infection spreading.

"Students, parents and staff should continue to follow all public health measures at schools and in public," he said.

There will be vaccine clinics for Nunavummiut aged 12-17 this week.

"I encourage all parents and guardians to look online for dates and contact information to book appointments for their teenagers," Patterson said.

In Iqaluit, the walk-in clinic runs Wednesday to Saturday at the curling rink from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is also a walk-in clinic in Iqaluit June 16-19 at the Curling Club between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. No appointments are needed.

Nunavut added no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday or Monday. There are nine active cases as of Sunday, all in the capital. Since April 15, there have been 253 cases in Iqaluit.

Health officials said the outbreak was fuelled by house parties and social gatherings. The territory began easing restrictions in Iqaluit in early June. That included allowing schools to reopen, but with gathering restrictions.