April Martel elected chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation
Seven people were vying for the role, after former chief Roy Fabian announced he wasn't running again.
7 people were vying for the position in the N.W.T. First Nation
April Martel is the new chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation near Hay River, N.W.T., after Tuesday night's election.
Here are the votes, according to returning officer Heather Coakwell:
- April Martel: 67 votes
- Doreen Tambour: 64 votes
- Ken Norn: 51 votes
- Amos Cardinal: 24 votes
- Lenny Fabian: 13 votes
- Jeff Norn: 8 votes
- Andy Cardinal: 2 votes
There was no election for council, as all the members were acclaimed. They are:
- Doug Lamalice
- Robert Lamalice (incumbent)
- Patrick Martel (incumbent)
- Peter Sabourin
- Raymond Sonfrere
- Henry Tambour