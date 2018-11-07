Skip to Main Content
April Martel elected chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation

April Martel elected chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation

Seven people were vying for the role, after former chief Roy Fabian announced he wasn't running again.

7 people were vying for the position in the N.W.T. First Nation

CBC News ·
April Martel is the new chief of the K'atl'odeeche First Nation. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

April Martel is the new chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation near Hay River, N.W.T., after Tuesday night's election.

Seven people were vying for the role, after former chief Roy Fabian announced he wouldn't run again.

Here are the votes, according to returning officer Heather Coakwell:

  • April Martel: 67 votes
  • Doreen Tambour: 64 votes
  • Ken Norn: 51 votes
  • Amos Cardinal: 24 votes
  • Lenny Fabian: 13 votes
  • Jeff Norn: 8 votes
  • Andy Cardinal: 2 votes

There was no election for council, as all the members were acclaimed. They are:

  • Doug Lamalice
  • Robert Lamalice (incumbent)
  • Patrick Martel (incumbent)
  • Peter Sabourin
  • Raymond Sonfrere
  • Henry Tambour
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories