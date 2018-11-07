April Martel elected chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation

April Martel is the new chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation near Hay River, N.W.T., after Tuesday night's election.

Seven people were vying for the role, after former chief Roy Fabian announced he wouldn't run again.

Here are the votes, according to returning officer Heather Coakwell:

April Martel: 67 votes

Doreen Tambour: 64 votes

Ken Norn: 51 votes

Amos Cardinal: 24 votes

Lenny Fabian: 13 votes

Jeff Norn: 8 votes

Andy Cardinal: 2 votes

There was no election for council, as all the members were acclaimed. They are: