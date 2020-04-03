N.W.T. premier, health officials take questions on latest COVID-19 cases

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane and the territory's top public health officials are expected to make a show of unity, just a day after local leadership in Fort Resolution contradicted government policy and identified the location of the N.W.T.'s first COVID-19 case in a small community.

Cochrane is scheduled to appear alongside Health Minister Diane Thom, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's medical director Dr. Sarah Cook, and Ivan Russell, director of public safety, for a press conference beginning shortly after 11:00 a.m. MT.

As of Saturday morning, the territory had four confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one recovery. That includes two new cases identified Thursday evening, including the territory's first outside Yellowknife or Inuvik.

A release sent Thursday night said an individual had violated public health orders to self-isolate in designated centres and continued on to their home in an unspecified "small community."

The stated policy of the territorial government is not to identify the location of confirmed cases when they appear in small communities, to protect patient privacy.

But on Friday, MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh Steve Norn confirmed online posts made by Deninu Kue First Nation that the individual was in Fort Resolution, N.W.T., and had since been medevacked to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

Cochrane and others will take questions from reporters about the two most recent cases, beginning at 11:05 a.m. MT.