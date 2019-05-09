Appeal judges uphold 5-year sentence for cocaine dealer

The Northwest Territories Court of Appeal has upheld a five-year prison sentence given to a man who got caught selling cocaine in Fort Providence.

According to court documents, Cassius Zane Paradis rolled into the Dehcho community with a friend in October 2018 in a Volkswagen they had rented in Alberta.

It wasn't long after that that Fort Providence RCMP got a phone call from a member of the public who reported that two men in a blue Volkswagen with Alberta plates were selling cocaine.

Police pulled Paradis and his friend over as they were driving out of town. Officers searched the vehicle and found 131 grams of cocaine, $4,000 in cash, a hunting knife and a military-style semi-automatic rifle loaded with a 40-round magazine.

A pivotal issue in both the trial and the appeal was the violation of Pardis' constitutional right to not be subject to arbitrary searches.

RCMP shared this photo of the carbine rifle, cash and cocaine seized from a vehicle Cassius Zane Paradis was driving in Fort Providence, N.W.T., on Oct. 20, 2018. (RCMP)

The trial judge said police didn't have enough evidence to justify the search and had violated Paradis' charter rights. But the judge also said the violation wasn't serious enough to exclude the drugs, cash and rifle from being used as evidence in court.

Appealing his conviction, Paradis argued they should have been excluded.

A panel of three appeal court judges disagreed, saying part of the test is whether allowing the evidence would erode public trust in the justice system.

The panel agreed with the trial judge that public trust was more likely to suffer if the evidence was excluded.

The panel also agreed five years was an appropriate sentence.