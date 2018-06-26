'Not a charter-free zone': Appeal court says police can't search luggage based on anonymous tips

Nunavut's appeal court found that RCMP breached a Sanikiluaq man's rights when they seized marijuana from his suitcase without giving him a chance to speak to a lawyer.

Moses Junior Ippak was arrested for drug possession for the purpose of trafficking after he agreed to a police search at the airport in Sanikiluaq, where they found more than a kilogram of marijuana in his suitcase.

The evidence was dismissed because police did not have the right to detain Ippak without "reasonable grounds" and had not advised him of his right to a lawyer, according to judges Thomas Wakeling, Frederica Schutz, and Ronald Berger.

Police checks without grounds are unlawful

Police said they received an anonymous tip on Nov. 1, 2013 that a passenger was carrying "at least 15 mickeys of alcohol" in his luggage to Sanikiluaq, which is a dry community.

Ippak was the only person on the plane. When the two RCMP officers stopped him, he told them he didn't have alcohol in his bag and let them search it. As they opened his suitcase, the officers said they smelled marijuana. They then arrested Ippak and told him he had a right to legal counsel.

In the decision issued June 19, appeal court judges called the events, which were described as a "regular thing" by the RCMP officers, a "systemic and wholly unacceptable pattern of charter violations by police in Sanikiluaq."

One of the officers told the court that anonymous tips were common and often inaccurate, and passengers can refuse to be searched. RCMP have a consent form that they read to people who agree to a search.

The appeal court judges concluded that, because evidence collected by police had to be excluded from the case against Ippak, his conviction would also be quashed.

That overturned an earlier decision by Justice Bonnie Tulloch. In 2015, she acknowledged Ippak was was arbitrarily detained, but concluded the gravity of the evidence overrode this issue.

Tulloch sentenced Ippak to an 18-month conditional sentence that he served at home. She wrote that the court has a responsibility to "keep drug dealers and their couriers off the streets of Nunavut."

Judge supports using Inuit law

In the appeal case, Berger argued the Nunavut Court of Justice should have turned to Inuit law, which aims to preserve the well-being of the community, even if Inuit traditions can be at odds with the individualistic nature of charter rights.

The Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, which gives Inuit the right to restrict access to alcohol in the territory, sets out ways in which communities can collectively agree to allow liquor sales, unlike other parts of Canada.

Since the decision to keep Sanikiluaq dry was made by Inuit in the community, judges have to consider Inuit values when applying the law, Berger wrote, and find a common ground with the freedoms protected under the charter.

"Nunavut and Sanikiluaq are not charter-free zones," Berger wrote in his reasons for the judgement. "The protections that are afforded to all Canadian citizens apply with full force and effect throughout the country."

In his reasoning, he suggested that turning to the local justice committee could have provided an alternative to prosecution under Canadian law, which led to a sentence of house arrest.

"In no way do I diminish the significant adverse consequences of trafficking in [marijuana]; nor does the community of Sanikiluaq," he wrote, adding that under Inuit law, community reintegration can be essential to reducing harm.