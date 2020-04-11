Skip to Main Content
RCMP incident in Apex appears to be over, few details available
Nunavut RCMP have not commented on their police presence in Apex, near Iqaluit, on Saturday.

Around noon on Saturday an incident involving RCMP unfolded in Apex

Police remain on the scene of a disturbance that unfolded Saturday afternoon in Apex, Nunavut, on April 11, 2020. RCMP have not released any information. (Patrick Nagle/CBC )

Nunavut RCMP have not commented on an incident that unfolded in Apex, near Iqaluit, early Saturday afternoon.

A witness told CBC News that an ambulance was seen taking someone away from the scene.

CBC requested information on the incident from Nunavut RCMP, but did not get an immediate response.

By 4:30 p.m. ET police were still on the scene, but there did not appear to be any ongoing situation.

With files from Patrick Nagle

