As Yellowknife gym faces permitting delays, city could make moves to streamline process

Two local entrepreneurs say opening a business in Yellowknife takes longer than it should, an assertion the City of Yellowknife and territorial government both agree on.

In the Northwest Territories, new businesses have to deal with the City of Yellowknife and the territorial government, but the city could soon propose to take the reins on the entire process.

In June, 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness announced its plan to open in Center Ice Plaza.

In October, staff began canvasing the city for memberships. Initially the plan was to open in December. Now, the gym's owners say that won't happen until 2019.

"It's hard to predict for sure when we will be able to open as we're not sure how long the permitting process will take," said Safaa Nielsen, co-owner of the gym.

She says her team has been waiting on the Office of the Fire Marshal to approve electrical permits, mechanical permits and other building permits.

Not alone

Nielsen isn't alone.

Seiji Suzuki is the owner of Sushi North in downtown Yellowknife. He was named the winner of the YK Win Your Space contest in August 2017 for his idea to open Ja-pain, a Japanese style bakery.

Seiji Suzuki holds up his certificate announcing his win in the City of Yellowknife's Win Your Space contest. He waited more than half a year to open his bakery in Centre Square Mall. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Suzuki says he faced six months of delays. He said his challenge was unique because he had to turn an old travel agency into a bakery, which meant installing a specialized ventilation system and industrial oven.

Even with the equipment was installed, Suzuki said he then waited on both the city and the fire marshal to approve licences and permits.

"We checked with the city and then we checked with the fire marshal and they said you need this [signature] and this [signature]," said Suzuki. "It was all back-and-forth, back-and-forth" between the city and the fire marshal's office and himself, he said.

Certain elements slow down submission process

Kevin Brezinski, the director of public safety with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, says many times delays are caused by incomplete forms and applications.

Once all requirements are met, the Office of the Fire Marshal is in charge of approving all the documents to make sure they meet code compliance standards, said Brezinski, which can take weeks. If the fire marshal's office needs more information, the process can take several months.

"Our goal is to help industry or owners achieve their objectives," he said.

It's up to business owners to make sure they have all their documents in order, but since 2017, Brezinski said, there has been an appetite to make amendments to the Fire Prevention Act, the statute used by the fire marshal's office to enforce the national building code.

"[Business owners] are concerned about timeliness, efficiency and ensuring that we have a regime in place that suits our operating environment," he said.

"That's something that we're very interested in, and moving forward on and it is essentially a priority for us."

City lobbying for legislation changes

According to Nalini Naidoo, the city's director of planning and development, city council passed a proposal last year that would have allowed the city to take control of the review process.

After bouncing around the idea, council referred it back to the city's planning department for more consideration. Naidoo says she's now working on a new proposal that would see city council request the Northwest Territories government to amend the law so the city has authority over approving new businesses.

Through a city spokesperson Naidoo said she wouldn't comment on details until it's presented to Yellowknife city council next year.