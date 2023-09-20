Another 15 months added to Fort Good Hope man's nine year sentence

Thadeus McNeely says he feels guilt, hate and hurt when he looks in the mirror.

The 25-year-old from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T. apologized for all the pain he caused and said he is trying to do better for himself and his family. McNeely was speaking virtually in the territorial courtroom on Friday morning at a sentencing hearing for two incidents in 2021. The first was an assault charge on his partner and the second, an assault with a weapon that involved a stabbing. McNeely pleaded guilty to both.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Sraub and defence lawyer Tú Pham recommended 15 months jail time for both charges —one month for the intimate partner violence and 14 months for the stabbing that resulted in the victim requiring surgery. Judge Jeannie Scott agreed to the recommendation.

The latest sentence comes three months after McNeely was sentenced to nine years for manslaughter .

The new jail time will be added on top of the existing sentence.

"The charges before the court are very serious," Judge Scott said.

Pre-sentence report shows unstable upbringing

During Friday's hearing, the Crown read an agreed statement of the facts detailing what happened in both assaults.

McNeely stared at the floor as the lawyer spoke of the violence against his partner. In May 2021, the fight started when McNeely pulled his partner out of bed and punched her in the face. After being kicked out of the home, McNeely called and threatened the family in the home and returned with a metal baseball bat. RCMP were called after McNeely broke a window with the bat.

McNeely's guilty plea was a mitigating factor in his sentence that saved the court time and resources, Pham said.

In November 2021, two men were stabbed in Fort Good Hope after McNeely attempted to break up a fight at a party involving his partner and another woman.

McNeely was thrown down and kicked before he stabbed the two men with a knife. One man was stabbed in the thigh, the other man was stabbed once in the arm and once in the abdomen, resulting in necessary surgery and a hospital stay in Alberta. The second victim lost at least a litre of blood, the court heard.

The victims from the assaults declined to make victim impact statements for the court.

A pre-sentence report outlined McNeely's unstable upbringing, noting he witnessed domestic and substance abuse at a young age.

Included in the report was also a statement from an elder from Fort Good Hope, who said the community has been suffering since residential schools, calling attention to the high substance abuse and suicide rates.

The report also said McNeely had lost both his best friends to suicide.

During McNeely's apology, he became emotional talking about his past.

The 25-year-old said he fell into the wrong circles and with the wrong crowd.

Thinking of alcohol makes McNeely mad, he said, because of all the harm it has caused and how it is robbing him time with his family.

Since being incarcerated, McNeely says he is setting goals and reaching them — with aspirations to be a future role model for the next generation.

The judge acknowledged McNeely's remorse and said that while she knows this is a long sentence, with a mind turned toward the future and the hard work put in, Scott believes McNeely "can be a role model for the next generation."