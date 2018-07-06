Anonymous report of bootlegging leads to arrest in Yellowknife

A Yellowknife man has been charged under the Liquor Act after RCMP received an anonymous complaint about the possible illegal sale of alcohol last week.

Police say they received the complaint on June 29, reporting that a black Honda Accord was parked downtown several times and might be involved in something suspicious.

RCMP charged David Girvan, 38, after looking into that complaint, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police seized around $350 in cash, nine bottles of Private Stock, four bottles of Smirnoff Vodka and a 1999 Honda Accord.

Police are encouraging anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it to police.

Girvan is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on Aug. 7, according to the RCMP.