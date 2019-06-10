Yukon gov't plans to tear down rotting bridges, and some locals aren't happy

The Yukon government has closed a couple of old bridges on the Annie Lake Road and plans to demolish them — and that's caught some local people off guard.

According to Trevor Braun of Yukan Canoe, a local outfitting company, the bridges provide access to the Wheaton River valley. He says people who use the area — paddlers, mountain bikers, ATVers — should have been consulted.

Instead, the Yukon government posted a sign on the road last week saying the two bridges were closed because they were unsafe, and would be removed sometime after June 10.

"That's very, very little notice. Nobody in the public seems to have been aware of this. It's a total lack of consultation, and that's a big deal," Braun said.

"If they are truly unsafe, block the access to use them and get some public consultation and say, 'what can we do about these bridges? Are these bridges important to people?' And let's fix them."

The two wooden bridges are 37 and 44 kilometres down the Annie Lake Road, south of Whitehorse. The first crosses Becker Creek, and the second crosses the Wheaton River. The road leads to an abandoned mine site.

A sign posted on the Annie Lake Road south of Whitehorse last week took many local residents and area users by surprise. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

According to the Yukon government, the Wheaton River bridge has been barricaded for a few years. The Becker Creek bridge, however, has been open until now.

Neither can be trusted, says Paul Murchison of Yukon's department of Highways and Public Works.

"The idea of somebody using that bridge, to me, as an engineer, is scary," Murchison said.

"The wood is rotting in the bridges, and also some of the supports for those bridges have failed."

Murchison says government engineers went out last week to take a look at the bridges, and the sign went up immediately after that.

'The idea of somebody using that bridge, to me, as an engineer, is scary,' said Paul Murchison of the Department of Highways and Public Works. (Dave Croft/CBC)

"We have to take this move to protect the public ... we need to make sure people don't use those bridges," he said.

"Essentially, the bridges will just be lifted out and the wood will be hauled away. Our past experience with wooden bridges of this age is they usually just crumble, because there's quite a bit of rot in them, typically. So as soon as you touch them, they start falling apart."

Hit the pause button, outfitter says

The sign on the road says the bridges will be removed after June 10, but Murchison said there is no set date. The work will be tendered out, and Murchison says people will be consulted.

But Braun says the plan to demolish them should put on hold indefinitely. He wonders if the structures might somehow be salvageable, and even suggests a potential fundraising campaign.

"I just want the pause button to be hit, so that proper consultation can happen — so we can come up with a plan," he said.

'I just want to hit the pause button,' said local paddling outfitter Trevor Braun. (CBC)

"We're not asking [the government] to fix it. We're just asking them to not remove it. Once it's removed, it's going to be gone and way more work to get another bridge in there, if ever it will happen."

Braun says the government too often caters to mining companies that want to build and maintain access roads, and ignores recreational backcountry users.

"So they'll be destroying some land at a cost for profit, where the general public wants to just use it for enjoyment. And there seems to be roadblocks — that seems so backwards to me."