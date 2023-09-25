How the Yukon humane society made finding fur-ever homes easier

The number of shelter animals finding forever homes in Whitehorse is on the rise, according to Humane Society Yukon.

It's been almost a full year since the society's Mae Bachur Animal Shelter in Whitehorse changed its adoption policies, making it easier for people to take an animal home.

"A lot of people are more comfortable coming in here. There's no judgment now so you can come in and if you think you would like an animal then let's give it a shot," said Marie Rowe, the humane society's executive director.

Sitting in her office at the shelter — across the hall from a room full of fluffy puppies soon ready for adoption — Rowe said the adoption rate is projected to be at least 10 per cent higher this year compared to last year.

This room at the Mae Bachur shelter houses multiple puppies that are getting ready for adoption. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

"We're on track to do over 300 adoptions this year," said Rowe.

She credits the increase to the more informal, conversation-based adoption process.

"You come into the shelter, you meet the animals, you see if that animal is the right fit for your home," Rowe told CBC News.

"Before we used to have to have references and different kinds of checks — lots of hoops to jump through to adopt an animal."

In addition to a simplified adoption process, Rowe points to a growing number of volunteer opportunities and temporary adoption options as a way to welcome people into the shelter.

Tapping into tourism

This is also the first year Humane Society Yukon has teamed up with Wild Adventure Yukon to have puppies in Carcross at the tourism business where the public can interact daily with dogs up for adoption. At the height of tourism season, hundreds of visitors pass through the facility visiting the petting farm and the puppies.

"Everyone gets to see those puppies in a different atmosphere," said Rowe. "They're cared for, people are loving them up every day, they're getting the pets, so it's been a great partnership this summer and I think we have adopted out a lot more because of Wild Adventure Yukon."

Of the 40 puppies who were temporarily living at the Wild Adventure Yukon this summer, most were adopted, according to Rowe.

"I actually have to go out there this afternoon to pick up three of the puppies out there. They were adopted from tourists down in the States so we get to go get them and I get to make sure they are all healthy and ready to go on an airplane in the next few days, down to their new homes," she said.

It's a win-win for Lisa Mitchell, the general manager of Wild Adventure Yukon.

"We don't want to breed puppies indiscriminately for tourism so we felt it was a better way to give back to bring in puppies that could be possibly rehomed," she told CBC News.

"It's just a better way for us to give back to the community."

Wild Adventure Yukon is open until the end of the week and any puppies who have not found homes by then will return to the Mae Bachur shelter in Whitehorse.