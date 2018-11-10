Netflix hires northern photographer for special behind-the-scenes project

Angela Gzowski said it was a few hashtags on Instagram that led Netflix Canada to call her with an opportunity of a lifetime.

Gzowski was one of three photographers recently hired by the media giant to take behind-the-scenes photos of its show productions. It's part of their Grammasters North program, which tasked Gzowski to show Netflix Canada's Instagram followers what really happens during productions.

Actor Chance Perdomo plays Amber Rose in the show. (Angela Gzowski)

"It's pretty crazy. It's huge," said Yellowknife's Gzowski, about going on set.

Angela Gzowski is an award-winning northern photographer from Yellowknife. (Submitted by Angela Gzowski)

Gzowski was in Vancouver for about a week in September for the job.

She said she was at a giant warehouse, assigned to the production of the show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — a horror TV series based off the popular Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman, who's half-human, half-witch in the show.

"It [blew] my mind of how large of a scale it is."

Gzowski, an award-winning northern photographer, spent about eight hours a day on set, with the freedom to roam and shoot as production crews set up and actors were reading lines.

She was also told she had the freedom to use her own style for the photojournalism project.

Shooting in a dark, foggy environment

Gzowski was excited to shoot for a show that she was pumped to watch herself. She said growing up, she watched shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"I loved how dark it was. I loved the style," she said.

But the job didn't come without its challenges.

A crew member with props for the show. 'I loved how dark it was. I loved the style,' Gzowski said. (Angela Gzowski)

The set was dark and she said a constant fog was blown into all the rooms to set the mood for the show.

"It's quite a struggle to shoot when it's so dark and people are moving around so much," she recalled.

Angela Gzowski captured this photo of production designer Lisa Soper. (Angela Gzowski)

She also said it was a challenge to come out of her comfort zone, and find the balance between being too shy or too invasive.

"I just tried to be careful, but at the same time go for it. You don't want to have regrets."

Gzwoski's photos have already started to roll out on Netflix Canada's Instagram page.

Gzowski was in Vancouver for about a week in September on the set of the Netflix show. (Angela Gzowski)

With files from Katie Toth