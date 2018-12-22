Yellowknifers rally to make sure less fortunate have presents under the tree

It only took a couple days for 20 Yellowknifers in transitional housing to get presents under their trees this Christmas.

A group of volunteers collected the donations for residents of Lynn Brooks' Safe Place for Women and Alison McAteer House, two transitional houses for women.

Katie Johnson, who organized this year’s Angel Tree Project, said she wants to inspire her three-year-old daughter. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Katie Johnson, volunteer co-ordinator of the Angel Tree Project, said the presents for the children on their list were fully donated within a couple of hours.

"It was pretty amazing," she said. "Yellowknife is pretty amazing."

Johnson worked with a mother-daughter volunteer duo to wrap the gifts and assemble the stockings in the basement of the N.W.T. Literacy Council's office.

Donated presents for residents of a Yellowknife transitional house were packed up by volunteers on Monday. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The children's gifts were delivered unwrapped but included wrapping paper "so that the parents can choose what gifts might be from mom, what might be from Santa."

Some clothing items were also provided.

Kathryn Barry Paddock, who volunteered with her daughter, stuffed stockings with toiletries and treats.

"Our family has been fortunate, and our children have what they need," she said. "So it's something that we've always done ... help those who may be going through a difficult time, so that those children can have a nice Christmas as well."

The annual fundraiser was first held in 2014 by a different organizer. Johnson took over the project last year.

"My daughter is three, so she's kind of getting more and more into thinking Christmas is just about getting," she said. "So we're happy to show her that Christmas is more about giving."

At least 100 people have recieved gifts since the project started, according to Johnson.