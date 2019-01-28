Carcross/Tagish First Nation chief suspended pending investigation

The chief of Yukon's Carcross/Tagish First Nation has survived a vote that could have removed him from office following allegations of sexual harassment.

But Andy Carvill has been suspended from the position pending the results of an independent investigation.

The vote of the Carcross/Tagish General Council was unanimous.

Documents obtained by CBC News earlier this month revealed Carvill had been accused of sexual harassment.

The documents state that the chief made inappropriate comments to a staff member. They also say Carvill admitted to the sexual harassment, apologized to the complainant and that the complainant accepted the apology.

As well, the documents say Carvill's accuser, referred to as "staff member #1," turned to a colleague, "staff member #2," for advice and the second staff member was "formally reprimanded" for "breach of confidentiality."

It is unclear what that breach was.

First Nation responds

The Carcross/Tagish personnel policy calls on the First Nation "to provide a procedure for employees to bring forward challenges to their work practices, policy interpretations, disciplinary actions, workplace conflicts and harassment or discrimination in the workplace."

The policy also says that if conflicts arise in the workplace, the First Nation is committed to resolving conflicts immediately and internally to seek a mutually agreeable solution where possible.

The Carcross/Tagish General Council is the First Nation's main governing body, and consists of 18 members from six clans. (Karen McColl/CBC)

In a press release issued today, the Carcross/Tagish First Nation says it is committed to providing "a safe environment in which to work and live."

It also says a deputy chief will be appointed at a general council meeting on Feb. 7.

The council is the First Nation's main governing body, and consists of 18 members from six clans.

The release says no further comment will be made until the council reconvenes.

CBC's efforts to reach Chief Carvill have not been successful.