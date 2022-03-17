'Gentle but strong,' Andrew Wanderingspirit is being remembered as a dedicated leader

Andrew Wanderingspirit, a loving father and former Chief of Smith's Landing First Nation passed away on March 3 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He is being remembered as a gentle but strong leader who fought for the preservation of land and water in the N.W.T.

Thaidene Paulette served on council while Wanderingspirit was chief. He remembers him as a man who chose his words carefully, allowing him to present a very composed and passionate way of speaking.

Something that Paulette admired and emulates in his own leadership style.

Paulette also shared that Wanderingspirit was a strong advocate for the preservation of the territory's land and water.

Becky Kostka worked with Wanderingspirit on the Smith's Landings lands department.

"When you talk about traditional knowledge or knowledge holders and how they have this innate connection to the land and water, I really feel like Andrew embodied that," Kostka said.

Kostka also admired his way of incorporating Cree and Dene traditions into his work, especially in community meetings and workshops.

Kostka further reflected on Wanderingspirit's love for his family.

She recalls a time around Mother's Day when she ran into him at the greenhouse with his sisters and mother. He was treating them to a day out to enjoy the flowers and capture photos of his family members.

Andrew Wanderingspirit with his mother and siblings. From left to right, Andrew Wanderingspirit, Virginia Simpson, Lorna Beaulieu, Adelaide Wanderingspirit, Cecilia Schaefer, Julie Hunter, and Melvin Wanderingspirit. (Leili Heidema)

"It felt like such an honour, the way he introduced me to his mom," Kostka said. "It really felt like there was this reverence for his mother."

She will remember Wanderingspirit as a humble man with a kind sense of humour that was a strong leader when it came to protecting the environment.

Christine Seabrook worked with Wanderingspirit when he was the Chief of Smith's Landing First Nation.

She remembers his dedication to protecting the land as well as his work advocating for government and industry consultation.

"He was really passionate about things like that," Seabrook said. She recalls it being the first thing he would bring up when meeting industry and government officials.

"He was proud of the fact that he was chief," Seabrook said.

Seabrook also remembers the pride he had when the Aboriginal Cultural Awareness Team, which Wanderingspirit was a part of, won the Premier's Award for Excellence in 2014.

Cultural awareness was another element that Wanderingspirit strongly advocated for during his time as chief.

After his term as chief, Wanderingspirit moved on to land preservation with Smith's Landings lands department where his passion for environmental preservation could continue.

Kostka said his strong leadership skills were an important part of the team. "He would speak and it was like this deep wisdom that you know was coming from the land, like his soul was part of the land."