Friends remember Yellowknifer who was a master log-home builder and avid dog musher

Back in the 1980's, former chief of Colville Lake, N.W.T., Richard Kochon was looking for a good carpenter — someone who could help the community build a new band office out of logs.

That person ended up being Andrew Spaulding.

"It was really quite a person that we got for log building," said Kochon, remembering his late friend and master log-structure builder who built the Colville Lake band office and a local school.

Spaulding died on Aug. 24 at the age of 62 in Yellowknife. A celebration of life was held for him Friday.

Kochon recalled a memory of when Spaulding stayed out on the land with him until Christmas. He said Spaulding learned lots of skills like setting nets in the winter with traditional tools.

"He was really happy to be out there with us. It was so good for him. There were lots of food for his dogs," he said.

Spaulding working on the Wildcat Café's restoration in 2011. Spaulding built the band office and a local school in Colville Lake, N.W.T., according to its former chief. (Fran Hurcomb)

Kochon said every time he visited Yellowknife, he'd see Spaulding, who had moved there. He last visited in March of last year.

"Sometimes I see him in Yellowknife ... and he said he wants to buy me lunch because he said he learned so much from me in the bush."

A shot of Spaulding and his dog team travelling on Great Slave Lake in the 1990s. Kochon said Spaulding wished he was born in the early 1990s out on the land. (Barb Cameron)

Kochon said Spaulding had a huge love for the land.

"When we were in the bush ... he used to tell me that he wished he was born earlier, like in the days there were only dog teams," said Kochon.

Spaulding had a 'delightfully inquiring mind,' says friend Bob Bromley. (Barb Cameron)

Bob Bromley, who used to work for the government's renewable resources sector studying birds on the Arctic Coast, remembered hiring Spaulding in the late 1980s to build "a rugged research station that would last through severe winters."

"I saw right away from his experience he'd be the appropriate guy for the job," he said.

Bromley said Spaulding had a "delightfully inquiring mind."

"He's a thoughtful person. We could have conversations and he would go and mull 'em over for a few days and there would be a text, a phone call or a visit," Bromley said, chuckling.

A recent photo of Spaulding, who friends say was a great conversationalist. (Julia Hedley)

Bromley, who is a bird biologist with a PhD, said he learned a lot about birds by talking to Spaulding. For example, he said there was about 12 pages of texts and photos between Spaulding and himself over a yellow warbler's nest this spring.

Bromley said one of the things he will miss the most is having conversations with Spaulding.

"Without trying, he would be challenging in a very healthy way that would somehow help you grow."

"He has this ability to make good friends very easily, something that's not very easy to many of us," said Bromley.

"He befriended people effortlessly. And you liked being his friend for sure."