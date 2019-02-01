Today only, wolf pup more than 50,000-years-old on display in Whitehorse

The mummified wolf pup found near Dawson City more than two years ago is making a very brief appearance in Whitehorse this afternoon.

It will be on display at the Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre between 2 and 5 p.m. Elizabeth Hall, assistant paleontologist with the Yukon Government, will be on hand to answer questions.

The pup, found frozen in permafrost by a miner in July 2016, is beyond the range of radio carbon dating, meaning it is more than 50,000 years old, Hall said. The pup is remarkably well-preserved, with fur, skin and muscle tissue intact.

Hall said the pup is significant both scientifically and culturally.

"She's a very important find. She's probably the only wolf-pup mummified remains in the whole entire world that we know of so far."

The frozen wolf pup was sent to the Canadian Conservation Institute in Ottawa to be dried and brushed out before returning to the territory. (Government of Canada/Canadian Conservation Institute)

Hall said the pup will eventually go on permanent display at the Beringia Centre, likely next winter. She said the centre is building a display to house the pup and the mummified caribou that was found a month before the wolf pup.

The mummified animals were previously on display at the Danoja Zho Cultural Centre in Dawson City. Hall said the caribou is not as easy to transport as the wolf pup, and will likely not go on display in Whitehorse before the permanent exhibit is completed.

Ongoing research

Hall said when the miner found the wolf pup, he very smartly put it in the freezer to preserve it until Yukon paleontologists were able to investigate it. They sent it the Canadian Conservation Institute in Ottawa, where the pup was thawed, dried out and brushed out.

Mummified remains of an ice age caribou calf, found near Dawson City, Yukon, in 2016. (Government of Canada/Canadian Conservation Institute)

Hall said no chemicals were used to preserve the pup, which makes it easier to test. An X-ray of the pup determined she was female and about two months old when she died. DNA testing will also be done to learn more about the species.

"We've also sent off samples for stable isotope analysis which will also tell us about her diet."

Hall said the pup would have already been weaned and eating food.

"That will be interesting to see what she was eating."