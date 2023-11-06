Content
Jack Anawak resigns from Iqaluit city council days after being sworn in

Veteran politician Jack Anawak has resigned from Iqaluit city council, less than a week after he was sworn in.

Election Nunavut says new council must fill vacant seat by appointing someone

Man with grey and white hair sits in chair.
Jack Anawak was elected to Iqaluit city council on Oct. 23. He confirmed to CBC News that he has now resigned but did not give a reason. (David Gunn/CBC)

Anawak confirmed his resignation to CBC News but did not offer a reason.

The former MP and Nunavut cabinet minister was elected to city council on Oct. 23. Of the eight elected councillors, he received the fewest votes.

In a statement to CBC News, Elections Nunavut says Iqaluit's new city council is now responsible for filling the spot by appointing someone.

There were six other candidates for Iqaluit council who did not win a seat in last month's election. Of those, Lewis Falkiner MacKay won the most votes — finishing 110 votes behind Anawak. 

With files from Nick Murray

