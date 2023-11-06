Jack Anawak resigns from Iqaluit city council days after being sworn in

Veteran politician Jack Anawak has resigned from Iqaluit city council, less than a week after he was sworn in.

Anawak confirmed his resignation to CBC News but did not offer a reason.

The former MP and Nunavut cabinet minister was elected to city council on Oct. 23. Of the eight elected councillors, he received the fewest votes.

In a statement to CBC News, Elections Nunavut says Iqaluit's new city council is now responsible for filling the spot by appointing someone.

There were six other candidates for Iqaluit council who did not win a seat in last month's election. Of those, Lewis Falkiner MacKay won the most votes — finishing 110 votes behind Anawak.